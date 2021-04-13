Kelowna residents affected by potential crane danger could go home Tuesday night, official says

Send this page to someone via email

A construction crane at the centre of a fire site in Kelowna has begun to be dismantled after an engineer deemed the area safe, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

The crane was considered to be at risk of collapsing after the fire on April 6, prompting numerous properties within a 100-metre radius to be evacuated.

View image in gallery mode Work continues on removing a construction crane at the corner of Union and Glenmore roads on Tuesday. Global News View image in gallery mode Work continues on removing a construction crane at the corner of Union and Glenmore roads on Tuesday. Global News

The 50-unit, four-storey condo building that was under construction at the corner of Glenmore and Union roads, with an address at 129 Wyndham Cres., burned to the ground.

The deconstruction of the crane should be complete on Tuesday evening, according to Kelowna Fire Department Deputy Chief of Emergency Management Sandra Follack.

“It is on the insurance company and the builder, owner to work through this,” Follack told Global News. “This is their expense. It’s their crane.”

If the crane is successfully removed by Tuesday evening, Follack said residents in the vicinity, who are under evacuation order, will be allowed to return home.

Following the deconstruction of the crane, fire, RCMP and insurance investigators will enter the site, she said.

“Until that crane is gone, we won’t be able to provide any determination (about the cause of the fire),” Follack said. “It’s still unknown.”

Glenmore Road will be the first shuttered route near the fire site to be reopened, followed by Union Road, according to Follack.

Vehicles have been detoured away from the area due to the risk of the crane falling.

