Glenmore Road to remain closed as Kelowna construction crane assessment continues

Traffic through a Kelowna neighbourhood is still detouring around a massive condo fire from Tuesday morning, as engineers continue to assess the safety of a construction crane on the site, according to city officials.

The 40-metre (130 feet) construction crane that towers over 129 Wyndham Crescent, site of a 50-unit condo project in North Glenmore that burned to the ground, may have been compromised by the blaze.

“This is quite a unique and complex situation requiring very specialized professionals on several fronts,” said Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna.

“The owner of the crane has sourced well-qualified professionals to oversee mitigating the situation quickly and safely,” Kayfish said. “That work is underway.”

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic roads, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic as well as sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North, according to the city.

An evacuation order for homes in the immediate area of the crane remains in place.

The evacuation order that was expanded to include a 90-metre radius (300 feet) of the construction site on Wednesday evening includes the following addresses:

Units 1-7, 115 Wyndham Crescent

129 Wyndham Crescent (the site of the condo fire)

Units 123-131, 133 Wyndham Crescent

