Construction crane risk prompts expanded evacuation order around Kelowna condo fire site

An evacuation order around a Kelowna condo project that went up in flames on Tuesday morning has been expanded due to concerns about the structural integrity of a tall crane on the property.

“We are working with the City of Kelowna, Emergency Management BC, WorksafeBC, the Kelowna Fire Department and professional engineers to assess the level of risk, determine the structural integrity of the crane and mitigate the situation as quickly as possible,” said Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program coordinator Sandra Follack.

The evacuation order that was expanded to include a 90-metre radius (300 feet) of the construction site on Wednesday evening includes the following addresses:

Units 1-7, 115 Wyndham Crescent

129 Wyndham Crescent (the site of the condo fire)

Units 123-131, 133 Wyndham Crescent

An evacuation zone map enacted on April 7, 2021, following a construction site fire in Kelowna. Courtesy: CORD Emergency Services

“Public safety is our No. 1 priority and we are operating under an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents,” Follack said.

Glenmore and Union roads, where the project backs onto, remain closed to traffic and pedestrians, and detours are in place.

The wood-framed condo project was to be a 50-unit, four-storey building.

No one was injured, according to the Kelowna Fire Department

The investigation into the blaze has yet to begin as the site has not been deemed safe to enter.

