Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce split: ‘We are better as friends’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are no more.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple, known informally as J.Lo and A.Rod, announced in a statement that they have called off their engagement and ended their relationship.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez and Rodriguez had been together since 2017; they announced their engagement in 2019.

Rumours had been reported as early as March that the couple had split, but sources at the time told Today that they had “never officially broke up.”

Reports had suggested that the couple “hit a rough patch,” exacerbated by working apart from each other during the pandemic.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time.

Rumours about a split gained traction once again earlier this week when fans noticed that Lopez wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in photos posted to Instagram from the set of her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez has been married three times and she shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters.