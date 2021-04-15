Province, United Way link Manitoba seniors to transportation for vaccine appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors and Manitobans with mobility issues will be getting a lift from the province and the United Way when it comes to their vaccination appointments.

Health and Seniors Care minister Heather Stefanson said Thursday that the province is partnering with the United Way’s 211 Manitoba and Transportation Options Network for Seniors (TONS) to help connect people with transportation to help them get their COVID-19 vaccines.

211 Manitoba is a free service from the United Way that helps connect people with community-based social, health and government services.

“We are pleased to offer another option for seniors and people with mobility challenges who may need a little help to get to their vaccine appointment,” Stefanson said.

“Seniors can call a single number, no matter where they live in the province, to find out what transportation services might be available.

“This will help make the process simpler and easier, while providing a valuable service to Manitobans who need it, so they can get their vaccine and protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.”

The way the project works is that an eligible person with a confirmed vaccination appointment can call 211 and report the time, date and location of the appointment.

The 211 operator will go over available transportation options and link the caller with the best provider for them, which could include services like handi-transit, taxi, or a shuttle service.

The goal of the project is to reduce barriers to vaccination and ensure eligible Manitobans get the shot.

“For many people, knowing where to turn for help can be challenging and overwhelming. We know that 211 Manitoba provides a valuable service for Manitobans, especially during times of community crisis,” said United Way Winnipeg president Connie Walker.

“Now, seniors and others with mobility impairments can speak directly with a service navigator who will listen to their needs and work with them to identify transportation options and other resources in their community.”

The opposition NDP, however, said the project wasn’t much more than a hotline giving people info they already know.

“Getting Manitobans vaccinated should be this government’s number one priority. But today’s announcement does nothing to address vaccine inaccessibility for Manitobans who face mobility and income barriers,” said NDP health and seniors care critic Uzoma Asagwara in a statement Thursday.

“Rather than give seniors and those with disabilities free transportation to vaccine appointments, this is a phone line that lists options they already know and can’t afford.

“Now that we are in the third wave, the government needs to treat this like the emergency it is and work with trusted community organizations to provide no-cost transportation options for Manitobans who face barriers in getting to vaccine appointments.”

