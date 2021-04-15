Another one bites the dust as Chuck Porter becomes latest Liberal MLA to not reoffer

Hants West MLA Chuck Porter announced Thursday that he will not be reoffering in the next provincial election.
Porter is the latest of what is now nine Liberal MLAs who are leaving Nova Scotia politics, seven of whom are or were cabinet ministers.
“Representing the people of Hants West has been one of the greatest honours of my life, but after fifteen years, it is time to turn the page,” said Porter in a statement.
Porter was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly as the MLA for Hants West in 2006 and was re-elected in 2009, 2013, and 2017.
He has served as minister of municipal affairs and housing, minister of energy and mines, and minister of lands and forestry.
“I have certainly enjoyed my career in public service, and I am now genuinely looking forward to starting a new chapter,” Porter said.
The other Liberal MLAs who’ve decided not to reoffer are Geoff MacLellan, Mark Furey, Karen Casey, Gordon Wilson, Leo Glavine, Margaret Miller, Bill Horne and former premier Stephen McNeil.
