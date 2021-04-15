Another one bites the dust as Chuck Porter becomes latest Liberal MLA to not reoffer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hants West MLA Chuck Porter announced Thursday that he will not be reoffering in the next provincial election.

Porter is the latest of what is now nine Liberal MLAs who are leaving Nova Scotia politics, seven of whom are or were cabinet ministers.

“Representing the people of Hants West has been one of the greatest honours of my life, but after fifteen years, it is time to turn the page,” said Porter in a statement.

READ MORE: N.S. deputy premier Karen Casey will not be reoffering in the next provincial election