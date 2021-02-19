N.S. Justice Minister Mark Furey announces he will not be re-offering

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey has joined a host of other Nova Scotia Liberal politicians announcing they will not be re-offering in the next provincial election.

Furey announced his decision on Friday and was thanked by Premier Stephen McNeil for his years in provincial politics.

“I want to thank Mr. Furey for his commitment to our province and service to Nova Scotians,” said McNeil.

“He has held several high-profile portfolios in my cabinet and has been a leader around our caucus table. He has carried out his duties with the utmost integrity and I am grateful for his support and friendship during our time in government.” Tweet This

Furey said it has been his “honour, pleasure, and the privilege of a lifetime” to represent the riding of Lunenburg West.

He has served as MLA for Lunenburg West since 2013.

“I have always believed in our community, and will continue to work toward the continued growth of our region,” Furey said in a press release.

Stephen McNeil holds last day in cabinet. Here's his legacy – Feb 4, 2021

Furey has previously served as the minister of municipal affairs, business, Service Nova Scotia and tourism.

McNeil confirmed at a COVID-19 update on Friday that Furey will spend his remaining time in the legislature sitting as a Liberal backbencher.

The exodus of Liberal politicians was sparked by McNeil’s decision to step down as premier, which he announced last summer.

Furey follows McNeil, Health Minister Leo Glavine, Bill Horne, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson and Margaret Miller in announcing their decision to not run in the next provincial election.

Premier-designate Iain Rankin will be sworn in on Tuesday and will name his own cabinet shortly afterwards.

He must call an election by spring 2022.