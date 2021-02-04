Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says he won’t run next election

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan is leaving politics.

MacLellan, who represents the riding of Glace Bay, said Thursday after a cabinet meeting he won’t run in the next election.

He was first elected in 2010 in a byelection and was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

MacLellan says it’s simply time for him to go after 11 years in politics, adding that he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

Aside from his role as business minister, MacLellan is also the government house leader and has held the transport and energy portfolios.

MacLellan is the sixth member of the Liberal caucus to announce they won’t run next election, including Premier Stephen McNeil who will step down as Liberal leader this weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.