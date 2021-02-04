Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says he won’t run next election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Business Minister Geoff MacLellan.
Business Minister Geoff MacLellan. Marieke Walsh / Global News

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan is leaving politics.

MacLellan, who represents the riding of Glace Bay, said Thursday after a cabinet meeting he won’t run in the next election.

He was first elected in 2010 in a byelection and was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia business minister says reopening borders key to start of tourism season

MacLellan says it’s simply time for him to go after 11 years in politics, adding that he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

Aside from his role as business minister, MacLellan is also the government house leader and has held the transport and energy portfolios.

MacLellan is the sixth member of the Liberal caucus to announce they won’t run next election, including Premier Stephen McNeil who will step down as Liberal leader this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
