Governments announce public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Nova Scotia and Ottawa have established the inquiry into April’s mass shooting, the province announced on Thursday afternoon.

The province says commissioners will now begin their work investigating how the attack took place and whether there’s anything that could have been done to prevent it.

The first move will be setting up a secretariat in Nova Scotia, including hiring support staff and creating a work plan.

They will submit two reports on findings, lessons learned and recommendations that are due on Nov. 1, 2022.

An interim report is due May 1, 2022, the province said.

The announcement comes just over six months after the tragedy that left 22 people dead at the hands of a gunman impersonating an RCMP officer.

For families of the victims, healing and closure will be linked to the completion of the public inquiry.

The process was ordered by the provincial and federal governments in late July, after days of protest demanding one, led by the victims’ family members.

Its establishment was delayed when former deputy prime minister Anne MacLellan withdrew as a commissioner, resulting in a search for her replacement.

The province announced on Thursday that Kim Stanton has been appointed the third commissioner, joining Michael MacDonald and Leanne Fitch.

They have the power to call witnesses under oath and require them to provide documents or other items they consider necessary.

“The commissioners are highly qualified experts in relevant fields who are known nationally and internationally for their expertise, integrity and commitment to finding truth in an impartial manner,” Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a release.

Federal Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair took to Twitter to comment on the announcement.

“They will find the answers we’re all seeking, and together we’ll make sure nothing like this happens again.”

The final commissioner and the terms of reference are now in place for the inquiry in the tragic shootings earlier this year in Nova Scotia. They will find the answers we’re all seeking, and together we’ll make sure nothing like this happens again. https://t.co/qZIgf5yq6K — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) October 22, 2020

Patterson Law lawyer Robert Pineo, representing many of the families impacted, told Global News: “I can convey on behalf of the families that they are very happy to see the process moving forward.”

“Further, they do not understand why it took the recent public pressure on the two levels of government to force today’s announcement. They have suffered frustration and upset during this long and unnecessary delay.”

