Traffic

Crash on Highway 401 near 400 kills 78-year-old Mississauga woman, eastbound express lanes blocked

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the crash scene on Highway 401 in Toronto. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash scene on Highway 401 in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after a collision along Highway 401 that has prompted the closure of the eastbound express lanes.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and two passenger vehicles happened just past Highway 400 at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A 78-year-old Mississauga woman was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead, Schmidt said.

A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third person is on scene uninjured, he added.

All eastbound Highway 401 lanes near Highway 400 are blocked.

A police reconstruction team in on scene and will be there for several hours.

