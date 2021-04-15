Crash on Highway 401 near 400 kills 78-year-old Mississauga woman, eastbound express lanes blocked

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after a collision along Highway 401 that has prompted the closure of the eastbound express lanes.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and two passenger vehicles happened just past Highway 400 at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
A 78-year-old Mississauga woman was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead, Schmidt said.
A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third person is on scene uninjured, he added.
All eastbound Highway 401 lanes near Highway 400 are blocked.
A police reconstruction team in on scene and will be there for several hours.
