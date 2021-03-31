Eastbound Highway 401 in Scarborough reopens after cell phone tower catches fire

The Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Midland Road have reopened following a cell phone tower next to the highway that caught on fire.
Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Toronto Fire Services said a fire with heavy smoke broke out at the base of a cell phone tower.
Power was cut to the area so that hydro crews and firefighters could put out the fire which had reached the top of the cell phone tower, OPP said.
Fire officials said there was concern that the tower might fall over and close part of the highway for a while. Only the left shoulder of the eastbound collector lanes was open to motorists.
At around 7:30 a.m., OPP said the fire was out and the tower was leaning away from the highway. The eastbound lanes reopened to motorists.
There is no word on how the fire started.
