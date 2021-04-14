Menu

Health

Surrey RCMP issues $17,000 in COVID-19 restriction fines in one week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths' B.C. reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths
WATCH: B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, April 14. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and a preview of Dr. Bonnie Henry's modeling presentation on Thursday.

The Surrey RCMP says it issued 18 violation tickets totalling nearly $17,000 in fines to people breaking COVID-19 restrictions last week.

Police said most of the fines, issued between April 7 and April 11, were related to people breaking public health orders against indoor gatherings.

Read more: B.C. reports another 1,168 COVID-19 cases, record number in hospital

Five of the tickets were issued after complaints of gatherings in private homes, including one where 22 people were found gathered in a residence in Newton.

That call landed the resident a $2,300 fine.

Indoor social gatherings have been banned since November, and the province is encouraging people to socialize outdoors as a safer alternative.

On April 10, police caught people dining in a restaurant in the 9400 block of 120 street, a violation of “circuit breaker” restrictions implemented last month which ban indoor dining.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. ban on indoor dining to be extended into May, industry says

RCMP said it was the second violation at the restaurant, and that it flagged the business to Fraser Health.

Several tickets were issued April 11 to a man who allegedly refused to wear a mask in a store in the 7300-block of King George Boulevard. Police said when they attended, the man was “uncooperative” and “continued to cause a disturbance.” He was ticketed for failure to wear a mask in an indoor public place, failure to comply with direction, and abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Despite the new restrictions issued last month, B.C. continues to report near-record new COVID-19 case counts.

Health officials reported another 1,168 new cases Wednesday, along with a record number of people hospitalized with the virus.

