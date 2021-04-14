B.C. reports another 1,168 COVID-19 cases, record number in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 hit a new high Wednesday, as the province reported another 1,168 new cases and six additional deaths.

There were 397 people in hospital, up 20 from Tuesday and well over the previous record of 381 set in early January.

Among those in hospital, 120 patients were in intensive care, just one shy of the record 121 reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 341 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 632 were in the Fraser Health region, 64 were in the Island Health region, 105 were in the Interior Health region and 26 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases ticked upwards again to 9,821, while more than 16,000 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

More than 1.1 million British Columbians — about 21 per cent of the population — has now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of them, 87,820 people have also had a second dose.

The province has administered a total of 1,190,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 87,820 were second doses.

B.C. has recorded a total of 114,870 coronavirus cases, while 1,521 people have died.

