Christopher Naidu sentenced to life in prison for 2018 double murder in Calgary

A Calgary man was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years on Wednesday for the targeted murders of two men in Evanston three years ago.

Police responded to gunshots in the 0 to 100 block of Evanscrest Manor N.W. on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 3:10 p.m. Officers found Joshua Brendan Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdirahman Ainanshe, 23, shot dead in a vehicle.

Christopher Naidu, now 31, was arrested two days after the shooting but released. He was eventually rearrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on June 14, 2019, police said.

“He was taken from me. Mahad was the only son I had,” said Iman Adam, Ainanshe’s mother, in her victim impact statement on Wednesday.

“You killed my child and his friend. You are a coward.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You killed my child and his friend. You are a coward."

Court previously heard that Naidu worked with the two victims selling drugs, and there was a falling out. Naidu was looking for a shared cellphone that contained contacts for their business.

Naidu was found guilty on March 4, 2021.

Crown prosecutor Todd Buziak and defence attorney Jim Lutz took the same position on the recommended sentence length.

“Our case did not have sufficient circumstances justifying consecutive sentences,” Buziak said.