Victims of brazen, targeted shooting in northwest Calgary identified

The two people found dead in a vehicle in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston on Friday afternoon have been identified.

The bodies of 25-year-old Joshua Brendan Bamfo and 23-year-old Mahad Abdirahman were found shot dead in the vehicle, autopsies confirmed on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 2 dead in shooting in northwest Calgary

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Evancrest Manor at 3:10 p.m. Friday after reports of gunshots.

A person of interest was taken into custody on Sunday, but police said Tuesday the person was released without charges after being questioned by homicide detectives.

Investigators are still gathering evidence, police said.

Anyone with information on what led to the shooting or what happened during or after the incident is asked to contact police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.