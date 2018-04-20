2 dead in shooting in northwest Calgary

Two people are dead after a shooting in the northwest community of Evanston on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Evancrest Manor N.W. at about 3 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots. When police arrived, two people were found dead inside a vehicle.

A Global News reporter on scene confirmed the bodies of two people were visible inside an SUV.

“Right now, it’s being investigated by our homicide unit, so everything is still brand new, under investigation, very little I can give out,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said from the scene Friday evening.

“I can say that we do not believe that this is a random attack.”

WATCH: Calgary police update a double shooting in the community of Evanston.

Gregson said it’s too early to say whether the deaths have any ties to organized crime. The victims had not been identified as of 6:30 p.m.

Two bodies are inside the front seat of a silver SUV in #Evanston. Multiple police cars driving around the area. No word on a suspect or what happened. Awaiting police to confirm more. pic.twitter.com/Em3vcRqaC6 Story continues below — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 20, 2018

The offender reportedly fled the scene, but Gregson couldn’t say whether they were on foot or in a vehicle. As of 6:30 p.m., there was no one in custody.

Neighbours said they never expected anything like this in their usually quiet community.

“We’re a little shook up,” Mike Stiles said. “It happened here really close to home.”

Stiles came home not long after the fatal incident, but his son, Teegan, was home when it all happened.

“[I’m] a little scared,” Teegan said, holding his father for support. “[I saw] a bunch of cop cars and ambulances show up.”

A police dog was on the scene and HAWCS helicopter could be seen flying overhead.

“Lots of resources are deployed out in events like this,” Gregson said. “So we’ve put a lot of front-end, heavy resources investigating at this point. Anything that’s available at that point which could assist.”

Police tape cordoned off a large area of the residential neighbourhood.

Investigators are now going inside the vehicle where the 2 bodies are. @CalgaryPolice expected to provide an update soon. pic.twitter.com/bz3GsOcEF5 — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 20, 2018

Gregson said he expects the homicide unit will release more details Saturday.

With files from Global News’ Nancy Hixt, Lauren Pullen