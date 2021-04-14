89 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 89 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,937, including 215 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 113 new variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total up to 1,983 — 494 of which are active.

Nineteen of Wednesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 17 are in Innisfil, 15 are in Bradford and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Clearview, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

So far, 121,752 people have been immunized with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the region, meaning 19.5 per cent of the local population has received a first dose. More than 19,400 people — or 3.1 per cent of the region’s population — have been inoculated with a second vaccine dose.

Of the region’s total 8,937 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 7,601 people — have recovered, while 42 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven educational settings, five institutional settings, three workplaces, three community settings and one congregate setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 4,156 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 398,835, including 7,610 deaths.

