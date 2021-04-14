Ontario reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 398,835.

Wednesday’s case count is up from Tuesday’s which saw 3,670 new infections. On Monday, 4,401 new cases were recorded.

According to Wednesday’s report, 1,254 cases were recorded in Toronto, 593 in Peel Region, 476 in York Region, 340 in Ottawa, 248 in Durham Region, 192 in Halton Region and 189 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,610 as 28 more deaths were recorded — the largest increase in deaths since mid-February and a third wave high.

Meanwhile, 354,417 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,160 from the previous day.

Ontario reported 1,877 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 55 from the previous day) with an all-time high of 642 patients in intensive care units (up by 16) and 442 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 20).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 36,808 — up from the previous day when it was at 35,840, and up from April 7 when it was at 27,359. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 54,211 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 45,248 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,238,455 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 8.6 per cent. That figure is down from Tuesday’s at 10.3 per cent, but is up from last week when it was 6.7 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 3,422,974 total COVID-19 vaccine doses. That marks an increase of 112,817 vaccines in the last day, the highest number of vaccines administered in 24 hours. There are 337,206 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

