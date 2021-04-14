Quebec adds more than 1,550 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations climb again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,559 new cases and seven more deaths Wednesday as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic drags on in the province.

Health authorities say one death occurred in the past 24 hours while the others took place earlier in the month.

Montreal added 313 new infections while Quebec City, which remains under special emergency measures, followed with 293.

The hard-hit regions of Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches reported 207 and 195 new cases, respectively.

READ MORE: Anti-curfew protests lead to more arrests, tickets in Montreal and Quebec City

The case count has reached 331,031 although more than 306,000 recoveries have been recorded. The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 10,763.

Hospitalizations linked to the new coronavirus continue to rise. There are 660 patients, an increase of 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, there are two more people in intensive care units for a total of 152.

The province gave another 68,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Over the course of the past four months, more than 2 million jabs have been administered.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 44,183 tests Monday, the latest day for which that information is provided.

— With files from The Canadian Press