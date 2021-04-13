Quebec premier tells young people to ‘respect the rules’ as emergency measures extended

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is extending emergency measures for three regions as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain steam in the province.

Premier François Legault announced the move Tuesday, saying schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed in the Quebec City, Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches areas until April 25.

“The situation is serious and could continue to worsen,” Legault told reporters.

Legault went on to say that “with the variant, no area is immune” but the province will not tighten restrictions in Montreal and the surrounding areas.

He also addressed young Quebecers who are fed up with public health orders following two nights of anti-curfew protests in Montreal.

“On the contrary, we must recognize all the efforts you made in the last year,” he said.

“But more and more young people are getting sick so please respect the rules to protect you.”

