Quebec reports almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

Quebec is reporting 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations rise and the vaccination rollout continues to ramp up.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media to announce that more than two million shots have been administered to date. On Monday, 56,620 doses were given.

“That’s one in four Quebecers who have received their dose,” he wrote, adding that the pandemic’s finish line is not far off.

Meanwhile, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains on the rise. There are 643 patients, an increase of 13 from the previous day.

Of them, there are eight more people in intensive care units for a total of 150.

The latest screening data shows that 28,046 tests were administered Sunday.

The province’s caseload stands at 329,472 while the health crisis has killed 10,756 people over the past 13 months. Recoveries have now surpassed 305,000.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic’s progression at 1 p.m. at the provincial legislature. He will be joined by Dubé and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.