Toronto man charged for attempted murder following stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

Dufferin OPP say they’ve charged a 42-year-old Toronto man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Orangeville, Ont., on Sunday.

At about 11:25 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a property on Jay Crescent. From there, a woman was sent to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police arrested a suspect in the area.

Tyron Darvin Joseph, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.