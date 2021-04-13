Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged for attempted murder following stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 12:28 pm
Officers say there's no threat to public safety. View image in full screen
Officers say there's no threat to public safety. OPP

Dufferin OPP say they’ve charged a 42-year-old Toronto man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Orangeville, Ont., on Sunday.

At about 11:25 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a property on Jay Crescent. From there, a woman was sent to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Northern Bruce Peninsula

A short time later, police arrested a suspect in the area.

Tyron Darvin Joseph, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Trending Stories

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

Read more: Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack' Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOrangevilleDufferin OPPOrangeville newsOrangeville attempted murderOrangeville Jay CrescentOrangeville Jay Crescent stabbingOrangeville stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers