Toronto man charged for attempted murder following stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

Dufferin OPP say they’ve charged a 42-year-old Toronto man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Orangeville, Ont., on Sunday.
At about 11:25 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a property on Jay Crescent. From there, a woman was sent to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, police arrested a suspect in the area.
Tyron Darvin Joseph, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was held for a bail hearing on Monday.
Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
