Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Northern Bruce Peninsula

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve charged a 39-year-old with attempted murder after shots were fired in Northern Bruce Peninsula early last Wednesday.

On March 31 at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to an address on Head Street in Tobermory after a vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several shots.

Read more: Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

Police say that a witness followed the suspect vehicle and that the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants before fleeing the area.

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers found the suspect in a car last Wednesday before he was arrested and taken into custody,

Story continues below advertisement

David Hillyer, 39, from Northern Bruce Peninsula, was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, uttering threats, cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession.

Hillyer was held for a bail hearing in Owen Sound.