Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Northern Bruce Peninsula

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 3:15 pm
On March 31 at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to an address on Head Street in Tobermory after a vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several shots.
On March 31 at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to an address on Head Street in Tobermory after a vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several shots. Global News

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve charged a 39-year-old with attempted murder after shots were fired in Northern Bruce Peninsula early last Wednesday.

On March 31 at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to an address on Head Street in Tobermory after a vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several shots.

Read more: Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

Police say that a witness followed the suspect vehicle and that the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants before fleeing the area.

Trending Stories

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers found the suspect in a car last Wednesday before he was arrested and taken into custody,

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three charged in connection with attempted murder case in Penetanguishene, Ont.

David Hillyer, 39, from Northern Bruce Peninsula, was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, uttering threats, cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession.

Hillyer was held for a bail hearing in Owen Sound.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
grey bruce OPPNorthern Bruce PeninsulaOwen Sound courtNorthern Bruce Peninsula attempted murderNorthern Bruce Peninsula shootingNorthern Bruce Peninsula shots firedTobermory shots fired

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers