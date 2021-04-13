Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after police-involved shooting in downtown Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man and two officers were taken to hospital after a police-involved shooting in the city’s downtown core early Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Shuter and Sherbourne streets at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a man with a knife.

Const. Edward Parks told Global News officers arrived on scene and engaged with an adult male.

Parks said officers attempted to deescalate the situation but shots were fired.

The man was shot and taken to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Two officers were also taken to hospital for evaluation, Parks added.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit — Ontario’s police watchdog — will be invoking its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

