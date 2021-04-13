Man dead after shooting in St. Catharines: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been shot dead in St. Catharines, according to Niagara Regional police.

Investigators say officers discovered an injured man after responding to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night near Glenridge Avenue and Marsdale Drive.

The 32-year-old was transported to hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Read more: Niagara Falls teens charged in assault with pellet gun at city park

Another man was taken into custody but has not been charged in the incident.

Detectives remain on scene as of Tuesday morning and believe there is no threat to public safety.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area amid an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement