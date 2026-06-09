Repeated Acts of Vandalism Cost $160k Last Year Alone: Saskatoon Business Owner

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A Saskatoon business owner says repeated acts of vandalism is costing him tens of thousands of dollars. From smashed windows to vehicle thefts, to a suspected arson, the incidents are piling up for Nas-Motive Auto on Idylwyld drive. And the financial burden is only part of the problem.

“This is the third time I’ve replaced this window, and they keep breaking in,” said Naseef Rashid standing next to a vehicle on his lot that recently had a window smashed out so someone could crawl in to spend the night. Rashid said used needles were also found inside.

Others have been damaged for no apparent reason, spray painted over night, sometime between June 3rd and June 4th.

“This one, this one, those two and the Jaguar over here,” said Rashid.

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At least they weren’t taken. Last year, a total of six vehicles were stolen off this lot, one night, after someone smashed their way into his business.

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“They broke the big windows, got in, stole all the keys and we found a trail of keys all over the sidewalks and streets,” added Rashid.

And then there was the fire at the back of the building in October of last year that left roughly $120,000 in damage after five vehicles were torched.

Saskatoon Police confirm a 45-year-old man has been charged with Arson in that blaze.

He’s been forced to hire security and install extra cameras. Between vandalism, the suspected arson and the break-ins, the recurring issues are costing him a lot.

“Last year alone I would say I lost $160,000, $170,000,” said Rashid.

And it’s not just the money, it’s the time it takes to file police reports, insurance claims, and to clean up messes left behind.

“And with all the burnt vehicles, we are still dealing with SGI,” said Rashid.

As for the damage left by the fire, he is hoping to be reimbursed.

As for those breaking into and using his vehicles for shelter, Rashid wants more support for those in need. For now, he and the staff will be left to cope with the stress and frustration, as well as the uncertainty and fear of not knowing what they might find when they arrive to work in the morning.