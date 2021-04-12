Menu

Crime

Police suspect arson in car wash fire near St. Catharines gas station

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 1:39 pm
Police suspect arson in car wash fire near St. Catharines gas station - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catharines, Ont. are looking for help to determine how a shuttered car wash on the city’s west-side caught fire two weeks ago.

Niagara Regional Police say the blaze happened on the evening of April 1 just before 8:30 p.m. behind a Petro Canada location on Ontario Street.

Read more: Injured teen sent to hospital after rope rescue at Webster Falls: Hamilton paramedics

The fire at the structure, which has not been in operation for about a year, was extinguished quickly with no injuries.

Investigators are treating the incident as an arson.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009531. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

