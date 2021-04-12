Police suspect arson in car wash fire near St. Catharines gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in St. Catharines, Ont. are looking for help to determine how a shuttered car wash on the city’s west-side caught fire two weeks ago.

Niagara Regional Police say the blaze happened on the evening of April 1 just before 8:30 p.m. behind a Petro Canada location on Ontario Street.

The fire at the structure, which has not been in operation for about a year, was extinguished quickly with no injuries.

Investigators are treating the incident as an arson.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009531. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 Hundreds defy curfew in Montreal in destructive protest of COVID-19 measures Hundreds defy curfew in Montreal in destructive protest of COVID-19 measures