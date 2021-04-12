Police suspect arson in car wash fire near St. Catharines gas station

Police in St. Catharines, Ont. are looking for help to determine how a shuttered car wash on the city’s west-side caught fire two weeks ago.
Niagara Regional Police say the blaze happened on the evening of April 1 just before 8:30 p.m. behind a Petro Canada location on Ontario Street.
The fire at the structure, which has not been in operation for about a year, was extinguished quickly with no injuries.
Investigators are treating the incident as an arson.
Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009531. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
