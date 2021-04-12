Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara Falls teens charged in assault with pellet gun at city park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 6:14 pm
Niagara Falls teens charged in assault with pellet gun at city park - image View image in full screen
Global News

A pair of teens from Niagara Falls are facing assault charges after another youth was hit by pellet gun fire in a city park.

Niagara Regional Police say the offences stem from a Saturday afternoon altercation at Chippawa Lions Park on Welland Street.

Read more: Police suspect arson in car wash fire near St. Catharines gas station

Investigators say an argument escalated into violence, resulting in a teen boy pulling out a BB gun and firing it multiple times at another male. The victim was then punched and kicked by the shooter and another boy.

Trending Stories

The 16-year-old who was attacked was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The teen who fired the gun is also accused of firing an air gun.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bodycam footage released of Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright' Bodycam footage released of Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright
Bodycam footage released of Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara newsPellet GunBB GunNiagara Falls newsassault in niagara fallsChippawa Lions Parkwelland street

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers