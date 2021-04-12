Niagara Falls teens charged in assault with pellet gun at city park

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teens from Niagara Falls are facing assault charges after another youth was hit by pellet gun fire in a city park.

Niagara Regional Police say the offences stem from a Saturday afternoon altercation at Chippawa Lions Park on Welland Street.

Investigators say an argument escalated into violence, resulting in a teen boy pulling out a BB gun and firing it multiple times at another male. The victim was then punched and kicked by the shooter and another boy.

The 16-year-old who was attacked was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The teen who fired the gun is also accused of firing an air gun.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 Bodycam footage released of Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright Bodycam footage released of Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright