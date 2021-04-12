COVID-19: 7 more pharmacies offer AstraZeneca vaccine in Barrie, Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

Seven more pharmacies in Barrie and Innisfil, Ont., will begin offering the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 55 and older throughout this week, a local MPP’s office confirmed Monday.

Between both Barrie and Innisfil, there are now 16 pharmacies in the area that offer coronavirus immunizations.

“With the variants of concern increasing COVID numbers daily and the ICUs filling up across Ontario and even here locally at the RVH, we are in a race against the clock to get people vaccinated,” Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement.

“At RVH, ICUs have filled up and we have started using the cardiac care unit for COVID patients. The importance of increasing our capacity to administer vaccines is essential, which is why over the last week, we have secured an additional seven pharmacies to administer the vaccine.”

Barrie pharmacy vaccine locations:

NEW: Shoppers Drug Mart at 524 Bayfield St. N.

NEW: Wal-Mart Pharmacy at 450 Bayfield St.

NEW: Pharma Plus at 29-320 Bayfield St.

NEW: Pharma Plus at 353 Duckworth St.

NEW: Shoppers Drug Mart at C-2 509 Bayfield St.

NEW: Prohealth Pharmacy at 5-480 Mapleton Ave.

Costco Pharmacy at 41 Maple View Dr. E.

Drugstore Pharmacy at 620 Yonge St.

Loblaw Pharmacy at 472 Bayfield St.

Purehealth Pharmacy at 201 Georgian Dr.

Rexall Pharma Plus at 567 Essa Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 420 Essa Rd., 165 Wellington St. W.

Springwater Pharmacy at 1017 Carson Rd.

Innisfil pharmacy vaccine locations:

NEW: Sandy Cove Drug Store at 3-902 Lockhart Rd.

Alcona Pharmacy at 1070 Innisfil Beach Road, Unit 14

Rexall Pharma Plus at 7975 Yonge St.

Those interested in getting an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at an area pharmacy must book an appointment in advance.

Only adults who are 55 or older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at area pharmacies.

