People 50+ living in Bradford, Ont., COVID-19 ‘hot spot’ can now book their vaccine

Those who are age 50-plus who live within postal code area L3Z in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination at community clinics through the province’s booking system.

The province has identified Bradford West Gwillimbury and a number of other Ontario communities as a “hot spot priority” based on ongoing high rates of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization and death.

The local health unit said Bradford has been hit hard by COVID-19, with this week having the highest weekly incidence rate in Simcoe Muskoka for the fourth consecutive week.

In addition to community clinics, local public health and community partners are arranging for local Bradford residents to be vaccinated in the coming weeks at pop-up clinics. Details on the pop-up clinics will be shared as they become available.

So far, 116,464 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, which includes more than 18,300 people who have received both necessary doses.

Most of the doses administered have been the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, but nearly 4,700 AstraZeneca doses have also been administered by primary care teams in Simcoe Muskoka. Almost 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have also been given.