COVID-19: 367 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,779, including 210 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 209 new variant cases, bring the total number up to 1,861 — 525 of which are active.

On Sunday, there were 1,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 121,972.

Eight-six of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 67 are in Bradford, 48 are in New Tecumseth, 35 are in Innisfil, 17 are in Essa, 14 are in Orillia and 12 are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Penetnaguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Eighty-three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 27 are community-acquired, 10 are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 8,779 COVID-19 cases, 84 per cent — or 7,386 — have recovered, while 41 people are in hospital.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven educational settings, six institutional settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Monday, Ontario reported 4,401 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 391,009, including 7,567 deaths.

