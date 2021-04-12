Menu

Health

COVID-19: 367 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario schools moving to virtual learning amid record-high COVID-19 cases: Doug Ford' Ontario schools moving to virtual learning amid record-high COVID-19 cases: Doug Ford
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that schools would move indefinitely to virtual learning upon returning from break, as the province continues to see record-breaking COVID-19 cases and ICU numbers. Ford said bringing kids back to schools for in-person learning “is a risk that I won’t take.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,779, including 210 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 209 new variant cases, bring the total number up to 1,861 — 525 of which are active.

Read more: 2 Barrie Transit drivers test positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, there were 1,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 121,972.

Eight-six of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 67 are in Bradford, 48 are in New Tecumseth, 35 are in Innisfil, 17 are in Essa, 14 are in Orillia and 12 are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Penetnaguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 4,401 COVID-19 cases, another record of ICU patients

Eighty-three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 27 are community-acquired, 10 are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 8,779 COVID-19 cases, 84 per cent — or 7,386 — have recovered, while 41 people are in hospital.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven educational settings, six institutional settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Monday, Ontario reported 4,401 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 391,009, including 7,567 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario hasn’t ‘hit the peak’ in 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic, Ford says' Ontario hasn’t ‘hit the peak’ in 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic, Ford says
