2 Barrie Transit drivers test positive for COVID-19

Two Barrie Transit drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days, city officials have confirmed.

The first person received a positive test result on Friday, while the second driver received a positive test result on Saturday.

Officials said Barrie Transit isn’t aware of any workplace COVID-19 transmission at this time and that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit doesn’t consider there to be a workplace outbreak.

“Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees,” Brent Forsyth, Barrie’s transit and parking strategy director, said in a statement.

Officials said both bus operators are following public health directions and are isolating.

Officials also said all buses are “thoroughly” cleaned and sanitized after each day of service and get sanitized mid-day.