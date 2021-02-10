On demand transit to replace Route 11 in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An on-demand transit service will replace Barrie, Ont.’s Route 11, following a pilot program that allows residents to request a ride in a mobile app.

The pilot program launched in August and services an area from Huronia and Lockhart roads to Bayview Drive and Little Avenue.

Through the app, riders are able to choose their trip start and end locations and departure times based on availability. The app then lets users know when their bus will arrive and how long until they reach their destination.

“Transit ON Demand provides a more cost-effective service for Barrie Transit and a better level of service for transit riders in lower ridership areas,” Barrie Transit director Brent Forsyth said in a statement.

“An on-demand transit service offers many potential future benefits for Barrie’s residents.”

Transit ON Demand fares are the same as conventional Barrie Transit bus routes and riders can transfer between the two services as they would with two regular routes.

The city says Route 11 was operating with an average of five passengers boarding per hour before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The last day for Route 11 service will be Feb. 20.

