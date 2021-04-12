Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Public health officials to update Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 12:10 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on the province’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Global News will stream the press conference.

Read more: Manitoba in worse COVID-19 position than fall lockdown: Osler

Health officials announced 112 new cases of the virus and no new deaths Sunday. There were also multiple exposures of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern reported over the weekend.

Click to play video: '22-year-old on recovering from B.1.1.7 variant' 22-year-old on recovering from B.1.1.7 variant
22-year-old on recovering from B.1.1.7 variant
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaProvince of ManitobaBrent RoussinVariantB.1.1.7

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers