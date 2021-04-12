Public health officials to update Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on the province’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Global News will stream the press conference.

Health officials announced 112 new cases of the virus and no new deaths Sunday. There were also multiple exposures of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern reported over the weekend.

4:38 22-year-old on recovering from B.1.1.7 variant 22-year-old on recovering from B.1.1.7 variant

