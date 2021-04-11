Menu

Crime

2 men seriously injured in separate North York shootings

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 11:34 am
Emergency crews were called to the two shootings after 11 p.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the two shootings after 11 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say two men were seriously injured in separate North York shootings late Saturday.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at 11:05 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said a victim was later found with gunshot wounds.

29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Toronto parking lot, police say

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

At 11:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a man who was shot.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on whether the two incidents are connected.

CrimeShootingTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingToronto gun violenceNorth YorkNorth York shooting

