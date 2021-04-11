2 men seriously injured in separate North York shootings

Officials say two men were seriously injured in separate North York shootings late Saturday.
Emergency crews were first called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at 11:05 p.m.
According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police said a victim was later found with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
At 11:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a man who was shot.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on whether the two incidents are connected.
