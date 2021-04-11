Liberals plan to wrap up committee probing Gen. Vance’s sexual misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberals are planning to put forward a motion that would wrap up a House of Commons defence committee investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance by April 16, a notice of the motion obtained by Global News shows.

Several witnesses who are considered crucial to the investigation have yet to appear before the committee, which is probing sexual misconduct issues in the Canadian Armed Forces, including allegations raised against Vance. If passed, the motion would effectively shut down the committee before they can testify.

The list of key witnesses yet to testify include former PMO staffer Elder Marques, who was a senior adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office at the time the allegations were put forth against Vance.

The notice of the motion calls on members to “send their drafting instructions and recommendations for the report to the Clerk by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.”

The notice of the motion would also instruct committee members to “complete its review of the draft report and adopt the report not later than Friday, May 28, 2021.”

If the motion, set to be put forth by MP Anita Vandenbeld, carries, the report will be tabled in the House of Commons no later than June 10. The House is expected to reconvene on Monday.

Global News has reached out to the PMO for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The probe was launched in the wake of exclusive reporting by Global News of allegations against Vance. The now-retired general is accused of having a relationship with a woman he significantly outranked, and allegedly making a sexual comment to another soldier much younger than him in 2012, before he was appointed to his top role. Vance has denied all wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are facing intense scrutiny over the way the country’s military sexual misconduct crisis has been handled thus far. On March 30, he told reporters he was not personally aware of any allegation against Vance, despite one allegation being shared with his office in 2018.

“My office knew there was allegations that were brought forward,” he said. “We did not know the substance of those allegations until the Global News reporting.”

— With files from Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson and Amanda Connolly