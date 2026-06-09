Future of historic Villa Maria College could be clearer by fall

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters of Villa Maria College brought their concerns to Quebec City on Tuesday, urging the Congregation of Notre-Dame to provide clarity on the future of the historic school.

Villa Maria, a private co-ed high school that’s operated for more than 170 years, sits on land owned by the Sisters of the Congregation of Notre-Dame.

In 2023, it announced plans to eventually sell the property once the school’s lease expires in 2030.

Since then, the uncertainty surrounding the school’s future has sparked protests, legal action and a growing concern from families.

“My understanding is that the board in the coming days and weeks is going to be coming forward with recommendations,” said Désirée McGraw, NDG MNA. “We want to send a very strong signal both to the board and especially the congregation that the community and the public interest is best served by Villa Maria staying where it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal MNA Desiree McGraw tabled a petition at the National Assembly on Tuesday, signed by nearly 4,000 people, calling on “all stakeholders to explore every possible avenue to allow the school to remain on its current site.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Community leaders say they’re not only looking for answers — but also solutions.

Among the ideas being discussed once again is the possibility of subdividing the property, which could allow the school to remain on part of the site.

“The borough and our new administration is fully open to receiving any deposit of a new project that is in line with preserving the school in its current location,” said Stéphanie Valenzuela, CDN-NDG borough mayor.

While supporters continue to advocate for the school, Suzanne Gouin, chair of the board of directors, says it’s working tirelessly to come up with its recommendations, which should be submitted to the congregation by the end of the month.

“Give us just a little bit more time,” said Gouin. “So that we can finalize our work, and making sure that when we come up with the proposal to the congregation, that nobody, I mean, people may not be happy with the end result, but nobody will be able to say that we haven’t done our homework to the T.”

Gouin says she hopes a final decision will be made by the start of the upcoming school year.