Defence committee meets as Tories push for probe on Vance allegations

The House of Commons defence committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to consider a motion from Conservative MPs calling for a study into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Global News reported last week that Vance, who handed over command as chief of defence staff last month, is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates, including a relationship that one woman alleges occurred while he was in the top post.

Vance denies all allegations.

Military police launched an investigation last week following the report and after Global News learned the woman alleging to have had a relationship with Vance while he was chief of defence staff had sought a meeting with those authorities.

Chief of Defence Staff Adm. Art McDonald also announced another examination earlier last week.

The parameters of that probe are not yet clear.

A key focus for the proposed committee probe is who knew what when about the allegations.

Sources tell Global News that the Canadian Forces Ombudsman brought concerns about alleged conduct by Vance to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in 2018.

While a source told Global News that Sajjan’s office passed those concerns to the Privy Council Office, the Privy Council Office says it received no information that would have let its officials review further.

A senior government official also told Global News that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his office knew nothing about any allegations regarding Vance until they were reported by Global News.

