Ian Shugart, Canada’s top civil servant, to take time off to seek cancer treatment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick leaves Rideau Hall following a cabinet shuffle in Ottawa on March 18, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says Ian Shugart will replace Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick as the federal government's top bureaucrat on April 19. Wernick announced under a cloud of controversy earlier this month that he was leaving his position because he had lost the trust of opposition parties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
The top federal public servant will be taking some time out for cancer treatment.

Ian Shugart, clerk of the Privy Council, sent a message Monday to his colleagues announcing that he received a cancer diagnosis two weeks ago.

Read more: Small fraction of WE Charity affair documents redacted: top public servant

He says he intends to remain “fully engaged” in the short term.

But as he starts treatment in about four weeks, Shugart says he will likely have to scale back his workload and be absent for “a period of time.”

In his absence, he says the team at the Privy Council Office will continue to serve and support Canadians and the government.

Shugart was appointed clerk of the Privy Council in April 2019 after serving in a variety of senior positions in the federal bureaucracy, including deputy minister of foreign affairs, environment and employment and social development.

He took over from Michael Wernick, who retired after opposition parties accused him of being too combative and partisan in his defence of the government’s conduct in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Click to play video 'WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic' WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic
WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic – Aug 11, 2020

Shugart has come in for his own share of criticism for making what opposition parties charged were excessive redactions to government documents concerning the WE Charity affair.

Shugart’s message Monday to his colleagues was brief and offered little detail.

Read more: Top bureaucrat Michael Wernick to step down April 19 after SNC-Lavalin controversy

“I am sorry to have to tell you that a couple of weeks ago, I received a cancer diagnosis,” he wrote.

“Nothing will change in the short term; I will continue to be fully engaged. As I start treatment in about four weeks I will likely have to scale back, and subsequently be absent for a period of time. I will take this as it comes, and keep you posted.

“Meanwhile our great PCO team will serve and support Canadians and the Government, as always, with enthusiasm and diligence! I am confident of your best wishes, and I am grateful.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
