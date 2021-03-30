Trudeau says he did not personally know of 2018 Vance allegation

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not personally know of any allegation against Gen. Jonathan Vance after one was shared with his office in 2018.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau was asked to clarify comments that have been made by his office over the past month and a half regarding who knew what when about the 2018 allegation shared with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan by the then-military ombudsman.

When asked directly whether he personally knew of any allegation against Vance in 2018, Trudeau gave a one-word answer: “No.”

After initially receiving the allegation, Sajjan’s chief of staff then shared the allegation with a senior advisor to Trudeau, according to testimony given before the House of Commons defence committee probing military misconduct allegations.

That has raised questions over whether political staff paid to advise the prime minister failed to do their jobs by not telling him of such an allegation.

Trudeau’s office has given shifting answers when Global News has asked repeatedly whether they knew of any allegations against Vance. Following the Global News report into the allegations against Vance on Feb. 2, the Prime Minister’s Office said no one there knew anything until the article came out.

However, that later changed, with officials saying no one in the office knew the details of any allegation against Vance until Global News reported on them.

Trudeau admitted earlier in March that his office knew that Sajjan had passed an allegation about Vance to the Privy Council Office in 2018.

“In 2018 my office was aware of the minister’s direction to the ombudsman,” Trudeau said during a heated opening exchange in question period that saw him face repeated questions on the matter.

“But my office and I learned of the details of the allegation through news reports in recent months.”

He repeated the admission in response to another question shortly after.

“After the defence ombudsman received a complaint, the minister directed him to independent officials who could investigate. My office was aware of the minister’s direction to the ombudsman,” he said.

Trudeau was also asked directly late last month whether he was ever briefed by Sajjan on the allegations.

“Was the prime minister briefed by the defence minister on the allegations against Gen. Vance when he first received them in 2018?” Conservative defence critic James Bezan asked Trudeau two weeks ago.

“I first learned of allegations against Gen. Vance in Global News reporting,” Trudeau responded, adding: “We have launched an independent investigation.”

However, the details of that still have not been revealed, close to two months after the independent probe was initially promised in the wake of the original Global News report.

Vance denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

