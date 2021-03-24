Menu

Canada

Trudeau’s ex-national security advisor says he wasn’t told of 2018 Vance allegation

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Harper’s top staffer recalls concerns over sexual misconduct allegations during appointment process of Gen. Vance' Former Harper’s top staffer recalls concerns over sexual misconduct allegations during appointment process of Gen. Vance
Chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper Ray Novak testified before the House of Commons defence committee on Monday, on the appointment process of Gen. Jonathan Vance, who’s under sexual misconduct allegations investigation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s former national security advisor says he was never made aware of a 2018 sexual misconduct allegation against Gen. Jonathan Vance that his colleagues were asked to probe.

That comes after testimony from the former chief of staff to Stephen Harper on Monday in which the role of the national security advisor was cited as central to the previous government’s probe of related allegations in 2015, and to the decision to appoint him in the first place.

Read more: Vance ‘not truthful’ when pressed by Harper on conduct in 2015, former top staffer says

Global News obtained a copy of an email that appears to have been sent by Daniel Jean to the defence committee on Tuesday after they appear to have contacted him about appearing in relation to that Novak testimony. In it, Jean says he was never made aware of the 2018 allegation against Vance.

“I will be happy to appear, if the committee extends the invitation,” Jean wrote.

“In terms of expectations and to assist the committee in planning this session … I wish to be clear that these 2018 allegations were never brought to my attention. This is not necessarily unusual, particularly if PCO Senior Personnel was not able to obtain information that would have allowed and warranted the pursuit of an investigation.

“In this context and to be clear, I have never heard about any of the allegations, both the 2015 and subsequent 2018 ones until the issue recently surfaced in the media.”

Jean served as national security advisor to Trudeau from May 2016 to May 2018.

Ex-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne has testified he brought an allegation against Vance to Sajjan on March 1, 2018.

More to come.

