Former top Harper staffer to testify on Vance vetting as committee probes allegations

One of the top staffers in the previous Conservative government is set to testify before the House of Commons committee probing allegations of high-level sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces.

The defence committee will hear on Monday from Ray Novak, former chief of staff to Stephen Harper from 2013 until the government was defeated in fall 2015.

Committee members are expected to probe the vetting process for Gen. Jonathan Vance and focus on what, if anything, the Prime Minister’s Office under Harper knew about allegations against Vance when he was being screened for appointment as chief of defence staff in 2015.

Military police opened an investigation into Vance in 2015 regarding allegations of inappropriate behaviour. But sources with knowledge of the probe have told Global News there were questions about how robust the probe was, whether it interviewed any potential witnesses on the ground in Italy, and whether it looked at any electronic communications.

“An allegation against General Vance was investigated by the military police in 2015 for conduct while serving as Deputy Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, a position he held from 2013 until July 2014,” said a military spokesperson.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) investigation did not meet the elements of the offence to lay charges under the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada.”

The CFNIS did not disclose what the investigation involved, or whether electronic communications were reviewed. The force also did not disclose the findings of the investigation.

Global News first reported on Feb. 2 that Vance is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates. His successor, Adm. Art McDonald, came under investigation shortly after.

The twin military police probes have sparked what experts call an institutional “crisis” for the military as it grapples with allegations of high-level sexual misconduct six years after the scathing report by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps identified sexual misconduct as “endemic” in the military.

