Military ombudsman rebukes Sajjan’s claim his predecessor failed to probe Vance complaint

The current military ombudsman on Thursday rebuked recent claims by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan that his predecessor could have and should have done more to act on a 2018 informal complaint made against Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Gregory Lick, who replaced Gary Walbourne as the military ombudsman in November 2018, rejected Sajjan’s assertions about what powers the office had to probe the complaint. Lick went on to say that faced with the same situation, he would have handled the matter exactly as Walbourne did by bringing it directly to Sajjan.

“I would like to provide clarity on this matter today. First, my office does not have authority to investigate criminal offences of sexual assault, neither does it have authority to investigate sexual misconduct matters that would result in charges under the code of service discipline,” said Lick.

“Second, I must stress that my office cannot and will not investigate matters without the consent of the complainant, no matter what the nature of the complaint.”

Lick cited the testimony previously given by Walbourne to the national defence committee probing the matter of military sexual misconduct allegations, in which Walbourne said the complainant would not let him share the details of her complaint, and wanted assurances it would be taken seriously.

“Third, the current reporting structure of the ombudsman is directly to the minister of national defence – not to the Privy Council Office or any other body. This is a critical point that needs to be made in order to correct the record,” Lick said.

“Had I been faced with the same facts, I would have done exactly as my predecessor did. I would’ve reported the facts within my direct reporting structure. There was no other body to which the complaint could have been referred.”

When pressed by a Liberal MP as to whether he would then pass any complaint to the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre or any other authorities to investigate, Lick was unequivocal.

“My office cannot go to any external body without the consent of the complainant,” he said.

“That’s the most important part, I think, of this whole discussion.”

Lick’s testimony came as the committee is probing the matter of allegations of high-level sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces, as one of two such probes launched in the wake of Global News reporting on Feb. 2 that Vance is facing two allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Vance denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

More to come.