$6.1M to upgrade The Mount Community Centre in Peterborough, centres in Norwood, Havelock

Joint federal, provincial and recipient funding will support four community, culture and recreational infrastructure projects in the city of Peterborough and Peterborough County, officials announced Friday.

The federal government is providing $3.3 million while Ontario is investing $2.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients will be responsible for the remainder of the more than $2.2 million for their projects.

The projects include:

The Mount Community Centre in Peterborough (which offers affordable housing units): Improve accessibility and operations. Interior work includes upgrading washrooms and installing an elevator to allow clients to move around the facility with greater ease. Exterior renovations include measures to improve stormwater management, replacement of sanitary lines and the addition of new accessible parking spaces. The $2.11-million project includes $846,285 in federal funding, $705,167 from Ontario and $564,261 in recipient/other funding.

Steve Kylie, The Mount’s board chair, says the investments from both governments will help the future of the community hub.

“Over the next many years all these improvements will enhance the experiences of hundreds of people who live, work and visit The Mount Community Centre,” he said.

Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood: 3,500-square-foot expansion to include a studio space, fitness area and accessible change rooms and showers. Federal: $465,600; Ontario: $387,961 and recipient/other funding: $310,439.

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre in Havelock: Multiple upgrades, including the installation of an elevator and other access improvements, roof system replaced, the refrigeration system improved, the basement area repurposed to create new space for recreational events and programming, and the fire alarm and suppression systems will be replaced. Federal: $2,030,900; Ontario: $1,692,247 and recipient/other funding $1,354,103.

Trent Lakes trails (Central Eastern Area Snowmobile Region Association): Replacement of the existing culvert on Trail E108 with a new engineered steel bridge to create a multi-use trail system and more accessible experience for motorized and non-motorized trail users. Federal: $37,393; Ontario: $31,157 recipient/other funding $24,931

The announcements were made by Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef and MPP Dave Smith, and Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini during a virtual event at the Mount Community Centre on Monaghan Road.

“Recreation and community spaces are essential to creating supportive and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family,” said Monsef.

“Improvements to the community centres announced today for Peterborough City and County will provide residents with greater opportunities to engage with one another, be more active, and enjoy events and activities safely. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Smith, on behalf of Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott, said the announcements are an important investment for the city and county.

“These infrastructure upgrades for recreation and community facilitates will help provide accessible housing in the City of Peterborough and enhance community engagement in Trent Lakes and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen for years to come,” he said. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our federal and municipal partners for their collaboration and recognition of the importance of these investments.”

Piccini noted the expansion of the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre will benefit not only the township, but also those from the neighbouring six municipalities that use the centre.

“This investment will help the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre expand its building to offer more services and provide improved access to recreational activities,” said Piccini. “This expansion will better meet the recreational and social needs of residents and the surrounding communities. I would like to thank Mayor Roger Bonneau, representatives from the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre and our federal partners for their contributions to this joint infrastructure project.”

