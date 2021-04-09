COVID-19: 15 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit; more school cases in Cobourg, Kawarthas

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while more cases were reported at area schools.

In its daily update issued at 1:10 p.m., the health unit reported a dozen new cases in Northumberland County along with two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

There are now 111 active cases of COVID-19 for the health unit, up from 107 reported on Thursday.

As well on Friday, the number of variant cases remained at 118, unchanged from Thursday. Northumberland County has 76 variant cases, followed by three in the Kawarthas and one variant case in Haliburton County.

Active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg: Declared April 7 — no details available.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared April 7 — no details available.

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): Case details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared Sunday after five cases were initially reported. Case count up to 20 with one resolved.

An additional two cases were reported at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, bringing the total to eight. The school was ordered closed Tuesday, however, an outbreak has not been declared.

New individual student cases were also reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Woodville Elementary School (two classrooms closed) and at Grandview Public School in Bethany (one classroom closed).

Of the health unit’s 1,286 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,120 deemed resolved (14 more since Thursday) — approximately 87 per cent.

Other case data for Friday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized cases — unchanged at 53 with four people currently in hospital, four in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports five admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, up two from Thursday.

384 high-risk contacts, up from 357 reported on Thursday.

Schools with cases as of 10 a.m. Friday: St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 20 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (eight cases — up from six Thursday, school closed, no outbreak); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (one case); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (one case); Woodville Elementary School (one student case, two classes closed); Grandview Public School in Bethany (one student case, one classroom closed and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or phone: 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting Wednesday, provincial eligibility for the vaccine includes adults who are born in 1961 or before (60 years or older).

