Ontario reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases, second highest case count on record

Ontario is reporting 4,227 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second highest case count ever recorded, bringing the provincial total to 378,339.

The previous record of cases in a single day was on Jan. 8 amid the second wave at 4,249, although that day had some previously unreported cases. It is also the first time since January that cases are over 4,000.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 1,663 cases were recorded in Toronto, 762 in Peel Region, 532 in York Region, 247 in Durham Region, 246 in Ottawa, 174 in Halton Region and 159 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,512 as 18 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 341,200 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,641 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 29,627 — up from the previous day when it was at 28,059, and up from April 2 when it was at 22,016. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 61,410 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 42,572 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,030,542 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Friday was 6.3 per cent. That figure is up from Thursday’s at 6 per cent, and is up from last week when it was 4.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,492 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 75 from the previous day) with 552 in intensive care units (up by 27) and 359 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 28).

Patients with COVID-19 in ICUs have hit the highest level seen so far in the pandemic.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the provincial government reported administering 2,940,166 total COVID-19 vaccine doses. That marks an increase of 105,382 vaccines in the last day. The province administered more than 100,000 vaccines in 24 hours three days in a row. There are 328,598 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

