How and where you can currently get a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham

As the COVID-19 vaccine supply increases for Ontario, the rollout plan and eligibility criteria has been changing rapidly in recent days.

On Wednesday, the provincial government also announced that it will begin to launch mobile teams to administer vaccines in hot spot neighbourhoods in high-risk congregate settings, faith-based locations, residential buildings, and locations occupied by large employers for individuals aged 18 and older. It is not yet clear when that will begin.

Premier Doug Ford said if the federal government follows through on forecasted vaccine allocations, 40 per cent of adults will be vaccinated by the time the current four-week stay-at-home order is lifted.

The provincial government’s latest stay-at-home order and state of emergency declaration came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

Below is a list of who is eligible to be inoculated and where residents in Toronto, Durham, Peel Region and York Region can get their vaccines as of Thursday afternoon.

Toronto

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the City of Toronto reported its staff have delivered 665,367 vaccines.

The Ford government announced on Wednesday that education workers are eligible starting during the April break next week. Details of where they will be able to be vaccinated are still to be determined.

City-run immunization clinics

Residents aged 60 and older can book appointments at a City-run immunization clinic at the following locations:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre – 277 Front Street W., North Building

Scarborough Town Centre – 300 Borough Drive

Toronto Congress Centre – 650 Dixon Road

East York Town Centre – 45 Overlea Boulevard

Mitchell Field Arena -89 Church Avenue

Malvern Community Recreation Centre – 30 Sewells Road

The Hangar Sport & Event Centre – 75 Carl Hall Road

Residents can book their appointments using the provincial portal here.

Hospital immunization clinics

Adults aged 60 and older

Frontline health care workers

Adults who are receiving ongoing home care

Adults in First Nations, Metis and Inuit Populations

Faith leaders who as part of their regular role are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19

Residents with the following highest-risk health conditions:

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients;

People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis);

Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago;

Sickle cell disease;

Kidney disease eGFR< 30

One essential caregiver for individuals in the groups listed above.

Residents with the following high-risk health conditions:

Obesity

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities

One essential caregiver for individuals listed in the group above.

Residents can find a list of hospital clinics to book their appointments here.

Pharmacies

Residents aged 55 years and older can book at a participating pharmacy for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A list of those participating pharmacies can be found here.

Appointments need to be booked directly through the pharmacy.

Other

For residents experiencing homelessness, Ontario health teams are coordinating mobile vaccination sites to certain high-risk shelters in the city.

Residents and staff in long-term care and retirement homes are being vaccinated on location.

For more information on how and when you can get vaccinated, click here.

Peel Region

The Ford government announced Wednesday that education workers are eligible starting during the April break next week. Details of how they can book are still to be determined.

On Thursday, Peel’s top doctor said the region will begin moving through five-year age groups every week. Adults aged 50 and older will be able to sign up beginning Monday and health officials said it will decrease in increments of five years every week.

Those who qualify for vaccine clinics in Peel Region:

Adults 60 years or older

Appointments by age solely can be made through the provincial booking portal here. A list of locations can be found below.

First Nations, Inuit, and Metis adults and their household members 18 years of age or older

Health care workers and health-affiliated workers (For a full list of who qualifies, click here.)

Home care recipients – adults ages 18 to 59 who are receiving home care.

People with the following high-risk health conditions:

Organ transplant recipients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than 1 year

Kidney disease eGFR greater than 30

Obesity of BMI greater than 40

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities (such as Down syndrome)

If you meet the above criteria, appointments can be made here for the locations listed below.

Hospital immunization clinics

Brampton Civic Hospital – 2100 Bovaird Drive East

Chinguacousy Wellness Centre – 995 Peter Robertson Blvd.

Mississauga Hospital – 100 Queensway West

University of Toronto Mississauga – 3359 Mississauga Road

Region-run immunization clinics

Peel Public Health clinics are located at the following facilities:

Brampton

Region of Peel main office – 10 Peel Centre Drive

Save Max Sports Centre – 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East

Chris Gibson Arena – 125 McLaughlin Road

Mississauga

Region of Peel Mississauga office – 7120 Hurontario Street

Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex – 5500 Rose Cherry Place

International Centre – 6900 Airport Road

Pharmacies

Residents aged 55 years and older can book at a participating pharmacy for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A list of those pharmacies by city can be found here.

Primary care providers

Select Peel Region primary care providers are offering vaccines, however, appointments are not to be booked by patients. Physicians’ offices will call those who are eligible.

For more information on where and when you can be vaccinated in Peel Region click here.

Durham Region

The Ford government announcement on Wednesday that education workers who work with students with special needs are eligible starting the week of April break. Details of where these residents can be vaccinated are still to be determined.

Residents who are eligible for a vaccine in Durham:

Adults aged 65 years or older (adults aged 60 years and older will be eligible Thursday at 6 p.m.)

Adults aged 50 and older living in provincially identified hotspots in both Ajax and Pickering ( Postal codes: L1S, L1T, L1V, L1X and L1Z) will be eligible Thursday at 6 p.m.

Highest-Risk health conditions Organ transplant recipients Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised Blood cancer diagnosed <1 uear Kidney disease with eGFR <30 One essential caregiver for the above is also eligible

High-risk health conditions Obesity Other treatments causing immunosuppression Intellectual or developmental disabilities One essential caregiver for the above is also eligible

High-risk congregate living settings Residents, essential caregivers and staff in High-risk congregate living settings (residential facilities where a high-risk client population live or stay overnight and use shared spaces e.g., common sleeping areas, shared bathrooms, shared kitchens, communal dining spaces). Includes supportive housing, developmental services/intervenor including independent living, adult correctional facilities, children’s residential facilities (residents over 16, staff and foster parents). Essential caregivers are eligible for the following settings: developmental services, mental health and addictions congregate settings, homes for special care, children’s residential facilities, and Indigenous healing and wellness facilities.

Health-care workers Primary health care provider (e.g. physician office) and office staff Pharmacist and pharmacy staff (those who work directly in the pharmacy) Walk-in clinic and walk in clinic staff Dentistry/oral surgeon and office staff Midwifery practice and office staff NP-led clinic and office staff Community health centre staff Firefighters (medical first responders) Long-term care and retirement home staff and essential caregivers Hospital worker with direct patient care Hospital non patient-facing staff Lab/diagnostic service – health care provider or office staff Police (who act as medical first responders) Mental health / addictions / developmental services/campus health Social work/social services (providing in person services) Non-acute rehab and therapy Naturopath and holistic care (direct patient care) Congregate living staff Independent health specialty Diagnostic imaging staff Chronic home care patients 16 years of age and older



Appointments can be booked here for one of the locations listed below.

Vaccine clinic locations:

Audley Recreation Centre – 1955 Audley Road North, Ajax

Uxbridge Arena* – 291 Brock Street West, Uxbridge

Scugog Arena* – 1655 Reach Street, Port Perry

Rick MacLeish Memorial Community Centre Arena* -91 Elliot Street, Cannington

The Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex – 2440 Durham Regional Hwy. 2, Bowmanville

Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex Arena -(entrance at back of building) – 1867 Valley Farm Road, Pickering

Durham College and Ontario Tech University -2000 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa

McKinney Centre -222 McKinney Drive, Whitby

*These clinics will operate on a rotating basis; every week there will be one clinic scheduled for Brock and two clinics each scheduled for Uxbridge and Scugog.

Pharmacies

Residents aged 55 years and older can book at a participating pharmacy for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A list of those pharmacies by city can be found here.

For more information on how and when you can be vaccinated in Durham Region click here.

York Region

The Ford government announced on Wednesday that education workers who work with students with special needs are eligible starting the week of April break. Details of where these residents can be vaccinated are still to be determined.

York Region has broken its system down by clinics.

Residents between 45 and 59 years of age who live in the following high priority postal codes (L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J or L3S) can book here for the following locations:

Georgina Ice Palace – 90 Wexford Dr.

Richmond Green Centre – 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E

Aanin Community Centre – 5665 14th Ave.

Maple Community Centre – 10190 Keele St.

Residents aged 60 years and older can book here for the following clinic:

Cornell Community Centre – 3201 Bur Oak Avenue

Residents 65 years and older and other eligible residents can book here for the following clinics:

Georgina Ice Palace – 90 Wexford Dr.

Trisan Centre – 25 Dillane Drive

Ray Twinney Complex – 100 Eagle Street W.

Richmond Green Centre – 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E

Canada’s Wonderland – 1 Canada’s Wonderland Dr.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital – 3200 Major MacKenzie Dr. W.

The following residents are deemed eligible:

Highest, Very High and High Priority Health Care Workers who live OR work in York Region

Staff, essential caregivers and any residents that have not yet received a first dose in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors

Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous adults and adult members of their households

Adult recipients of chronic home care services who live in York Region (appropriate documentation, such as letter from Ontario Health Team or Home and Community Care Support Services will be required)

Faith leaders who live or work in York Region and provide end of life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings

Pharmacies

Residents aged 55 years and older can book at a participating pharmacy for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A list of those pharmacies by city can be found here.

For more information on how and when you can be vaccinated in York Region click here.