COVID-19: RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa officially cancelled for summer 2021

RBC Bluesfest, a staple of Ottawa’s summer festival lineup, has officially been cancelled for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime director Mark Monahan confirmed the cancellation of the planned July event in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve been working hard at trying to figure out a way to put on this year’s event, but we’ve simply run out of time, so we’re just going to have to move on,” he said.

One of this year’s top-billed acts, Rage Against The Machine, has committed to headline the 2022 version of the festival, Monahan said.

Anyone who held onto their tickets from the 2020 event, which was also cancelled due to a ban on major events amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be eligible for a full refund, Monahan said.

He encouraged Rage Against The Machine fans to keep their tickets for the 2022 edition of the festival to “guarantee the best prices possible.”

Current ticket holders will be contacted via email by Front Gate Tickets within the next 24 hours for further details on 2022 ticket options, he said.

More to come.

