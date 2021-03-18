Menu

Entertainment

Ottawa concert, billed as blueprint for return of live shows, delayed by COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2021 3:43 pm
Signage at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa advises residents to delay visiting city facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A shift to Ontario's red zone will indefinitely delay a planned outdoor concert at Lansdowne for later in the month.
Signage at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa advises residents to delay visiting city facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A shift to Ontario's red zone will indefinitely delay a planned outdoor concert at Lansdowne for later in the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An Ottawa concert that was billed as a potential blueprint for the return of live performance in COVID-19 pandemic times will be postponed as the province tightens restrictions in the city.

The Ontario government says Ottawa will move to the second-strictest “red” level of the province’s pandemic framework on Friday, which means outdoor events will be capped at 25 people.

Organizers of the The Long Road Back planned to use rapid COVID-19 testing to screen 100 concert-goers at the outdoor show featuring soul band the Commotions at Lansdowne Park on March 27.

Read more: Patios can immediately open in Ottawa ahead of shift to COVID-19 red zone, mayor says

They say the sold-out event will be delayed until “such time as it is deemed safe to proceed.”

The Ontario Festival Industry Taskforce says the concert’s announcement earlier this week helped spur a discussion about how rapid COVID-19 testing could be a tool to help bring back live music this year.

Organizers say they’re still hopeful that festivals and events will be able to move forward this summer or fall.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDLansdowne Parkcoronavirus concertOttawa red zoneCOVID-19 concertOttawa concert

