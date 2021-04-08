Strathroy police arrest man with knife following incident downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after an incident in Strathroy on Wednesday led to a significant police presence in the downtown area.

Strathroy-Caradoc police received a call around 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a possible fight inside a residence downtown. They were told that a man had a knife inside the home and that he was trying to injure people.

Officers cleared out the residence, though the suspect remained inside the home and police believed he had a knife.

According to police, the accused assaulted an officer with a weapon. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

With the assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Unit, the male was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police say no one was injured as a result of this incident.

The suspect has a court date in May.